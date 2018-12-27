Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Waldron denounces DMV for flawed REAL ID process

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2018 at 7:59am



SACRAMENTO – Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron issued a statement Dec. 21, in response to news that the Department of Motor Vehicles waited a month to notify Californians about the federal government’s rejection of the state’s REAL ID residency verification process and continued to issue cards that it knew would require additional documentation.

Following is Waldron’s statement:

“It’s completely unacceptable that the DMV knew about this issue for a month before even acknowledging something was wrong. The DMV has only been requiring one form of identification to verify residence (current lease, utility bill, etc.) but Department of Homeland Security stated that two forms of identification were needed. This is unacceptable and flies in the face of security for our citizens, which is what REAL ID was created for in the first place.

“The state must fast-track everybody who received a REAL ID since the DMV was notified of this problem to avoid further delay, wasted taxpayer dollars, lost wages and productivity. I sincerely hope we can work together with the federal government to resolve this issue and minimize the disruption to people who have already been inconvenienced by long wait times and poor service at the DMV.”

Submitted by the office of Assemblymember Marie Waldron.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/02/2019 01:43