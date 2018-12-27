Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Weekend storm headed to San Diego area

 
Last updated 1/4/2019 at 3:42pm



SAN DIEGO - Get set for a wet weekend.

A low-pressure trough moving over Southern California is due to deliver rain and a chance of mountain snow to the San Diego area on Saturday and Sunday.

The winter storm is expected to drop one-quarter to a half-inch of precipitation along the coast and across the inland valleys, up to an inch in the East County highlands, and one-tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The unsettled atmospheric system also may put down some layers of frozen white flakes -- up to several inches worth -- in elevations above 5,000 feet, lofty locales such as Cuyamaca Peak and Palomar Mountain.

The cloudbursts likely will hit their zenith Saturday night into Sunday morning before tapering off from the northwest to the southeast, meteorologists predicted.

Dry weather is expected through Wednesday when a fast-moving follow-up storm is likely to generate some modest showers into Thursday morning, the NWS reported.

 
