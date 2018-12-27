55 FHS student-athletes make academic team

The San Diego Union-Tribune released its high school fall sports All-Academic Team Dec. 19 and 55 student-athletes from Fallbrook High School made the list.

The All-Academic Team honors juniors and seniors who participate in a California Interscholastic Federation-approved varsity sport and maintained a cumulative, weighted grade-point average of 3.0 or better. Marks above 4.0 reflect grades from honor classes weighted on a 5.0 scale.

Senior cross country runner Audrey Petersen ranked as Fallbrook High's top student-athlete for fall sports with a GPA of 4.39. She was one three runners on the girls cross country team to achieve a GPA greater than 4.0.

Eleven Fallbrook High student-athletes made the All-Academic Team with a GPA of 4.0 or higher. Sharing that distinction with Petersen are: junior field hockey player Audrey Gillcrist, 4.23; senior tennis player Karina Bulli, 4.22; junior field hockey player Erin Murray, 4.17; junior cross country runner Maya Rink, 4.17; senior cross country runner Katelin Hutzler, 4.10; junior field hockey player Jaedyn Huxtable, 4.08; junior volleyball player Keely Powell, 4.08; junior tennis player Nicole Dulin, 4.04; junior tennis player Gabriela Bulli, 4.00; and senior football player Carlos Mejia, 4.00.

Following is the list of Fallbrook High student-athletes who received All-Academic Team certificates for fall sports from the U-T.

Field Hockey

Madison Causey, junior, 3.13

Judith Colores, senior, 3.71

Jordan Farquhar, junior, 3.67

Audrey Gillcrist, junior, 4.23

Jessica Gonzalez Velasco, junior, 3.83

Jaedyn Huxtable, junior, 4.08

Jaylyn Leeman, junior, 3.92

Samantha Leon, junior, 3.75

America Medina, senior, 3.19

Erin Murray, junior, 4.17

Sarah Real, junior, 3.88

Maiya Romero, junior, 3.83

Football

Javier Albarran, senior, 3.19

Christian Bellamy, junior, 3.31

Dru Calloway, junior, 3.54

Luke Conley, senior, 3.39

William Gross, senior, 3.33

Jake McBroom, senior, 3.39

Jared McDonald, junior, 3.46

Carlos Mejia, senior, 4.00

Caiden Metts, senior, 3.32

Corbin Nash, senior, 3.78

Pedro Penaloza, senior, 3.42

Craig Person, senior, 3.25

Connor Rodriguez, senior, 3.39

Boys Cross Country

Joseph Bell, junior, 3.67

Andres Martinez, junior, 3.75

Girls Cross Country

Katelin Hutzler, senior, 4.10

Regina Jesus, junior, 3.92

Audrey Petersen, senior, 4.39

Maya Rink, junior, 4.17

Jessica Wilbert, senior, 3.97

Girls Tennis

Gabriela Bulli, junior, 4.00

Karina Bulli, senior, 4.22

Emily Cook, junior, 3.00

Nicole Dulin, junior, 4.04

Paulina Garcia, junior, 3.25

Makena Larson, senior, 3.42

Girls Golf

Trinity Cannon, junior, 3.42

Boys Water Polo

Chase Glick, junior, 3.46

Owen Hearn, junior, 3.88

Tiane Maestas, senior, 3.92

Jackson Richards, junior, 3.29

Joseph Wiegel, junior, 3.33

Chase Williamson, senior, 3.89

Girls Volleyball

Olivia Christopherson, junior, 3.06

Vanessa Dalton, senior, 3.59

Sonsi Jarvis, junior, 3.17

Madison McCarty, senior, 3.59

Madison Nachtsheim, senior, 3.97

Keely Powell, junior, 4.08

Kendall Sprint, junior, 3.29

Skyler Traut, senior, 3.75

Gabriela Vazzana, senior, 3.36

Magdalene Walker, junior, 3.50