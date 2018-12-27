Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Lady golfers donate presents to Boys & Girls Clubs

 
Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:17am

Golfers, from left, Dolly Harty, Elaine Pedigo, Sandi Simpson and Dawn Flannery share holiday cheer with Boys & Girls Clubs of North County members, from left, Rowin Truby, Adrian Mauleon, Kenny Antonio, Juan Munoz, Esmeralda Garcia and Azul Favela.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Golfers and The Golf Club of California Women's Golf Club swung into action this holiday season by donating presents to nearly 200 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

The golfers have been responsible for bringing holiday cheer to hundreds of members at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County for more than five years. Every year the Boys & Girls Clubs host a holiday party at each of its eight sites with the goal of handing out a present to all 700 of their daily members. In order to make that goal a reality, the club said they rely on their community partners.

"We are so grateful for the continued support of all our wonderful community partners," Allison Barclay, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, said. "Without their support this year we would not have been able to provide our kids with the kind of holiday experience they deserve."

For more information on ways to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call (760) 728-5871. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is "to inspire and enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens."

Submitted by Boys & Girls Club of North County.

 
