Eighth-grade students go to college

The Palomar College GEAR UP students from Potter Jr. High School took a field trip to the University of California Riverside, Nov. 20. Outreach coordinator Lupita Guerrero and staff took 27 students to learn about admission requirements and campus resources and to tour of the botanical garden. The eighth-grade students had all day to learn about student life, science, technology, engineering and math courses and majors and library resources. For more information, visit the GEAR UP website at www.palomar.edu/gearup.

