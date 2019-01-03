Home prices are up, but sales dip in San Diego County

Home prices rose 4.6 percent in San Diego County in November, compared to the same month a year ago, but home sales declined nearly 11 percent, a real estate information service announced.

According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $565,000 last month, up from $540,000 in November 2017. A total of 2,936 homes were sold in the county, down 10.8 percent from 3,292 during the same month the previous year.

A total of 17,170 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, a...