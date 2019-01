Kadevari awarded degree at LMU commencement

HARROGATE, Tenn. – Pream Kadevari of Fallbrook graduated with a master’s degree in biomedical professions from Lincoln Memorial University Saturday, Dec. 8. Kadevari was one of over 350 graduates to participate in the university’s winter commencement exercises in Tex Turner arena.

In total, the university conferred 28 associate, 151 bachelor’s, 134 master’s, 31 educational specialist and 12 doctoral degrees during the ceremony. Radio and television personality Hallerin Hilton Hill delivered the commencement address.

