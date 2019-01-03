Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Kadevari awarded degree at LMU commencement

 
HARROGATE, Tenn. â€“ Pream Kadevari of Fallbrook graduated with a masterâ€™s degree in biomedical professions from Lincoln Memorial University Saturday, Dec. 8. Kadevari was one of over 350 graduates to participate in the universityâ€™s winter commencement exercises in Tex Turner arena.

In total, the university conferred 28 associate, 151 bachelorâ€™s, 134 masterâ€™s, 31 educational specialist and 12 doctoral degrees during the ceremony. Radio and television personality Hallerin Hilton Hill delivered the commencement address.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning communit...



