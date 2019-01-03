Newcomer's Club to hear from Roy Moosa in January

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club were entertained by the male members at their Christmas meeting and brunch. The Newcomers Men's Chorus created two new Christmas songs to perform.

The next meeting will be Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. The featured speaker will be Roy Moosa, who along with his partners, have recently purchased the historical Mission Theater on Main Avenue. He will share his vision for refurbishing the venue, where classical films, concerts, theatrical productions as well as private parties and meetings can be held.

Newcomers Club is a nonprofit organization offering activities and events for new residents of Fallbrook and surrounding communities. More information is available by visiting http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.