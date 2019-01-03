Republican women to meet Jan. 11

FALLBROOK – Carl DeMaio will be the guest speaker at the California Republican Women of Fallbrook meeting Jan. 11. “The DeMaio Report” discusses today’s political and social topics on KOGO radio Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

The California Republican Women of Fallbrook meets the second Friday of each month at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost of $25 includes brunch.

Submitted by California Republican Women of Fallbrook.