Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Republican women to meet Jan. 11

 
Last updated 1/7/2019 at 11:31am



FALLBROOK – Carl DeMaio will be the guest speaker at the California Republican Women of Fallbrook meeting Jan. 11. “The DeMaio Report” discusses today’s political and social topics on KOGO radio Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

The California Republican Women of Fallbrook meets the second Friday of each month at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost of $25 includes brunch.

Submitted by California Republican Women of Fallbrook.



 
