Sierra Club to discuss Temecula Valley water history

TEMECULA – The Sierra Club Santa Margarita Group will hold its general meeting Thursday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public, 30600 Pauba Road, in Temecula. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The guest speakers will be Darell and Rebecca Farnbach, who learned firsthand about the water history of the 87,500-acre Vail Ranch when they pitched in to save the Vail Headquarters heritage site from demolition in 1998. There was no local historical society back then, so Darell and Rebecca and some other interested friends took it upon themselves to champion the headquarters’ preservation, a step that required a lawsuit against Riverside County. Stepping up to the challenge, Darell Farnbach, as one of the two plaintiffs, and Rebecca Farnbach, as one of the two support people, prepared a lawsuit without the assistance of an attorney. To do this, they had to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the huge Vail Ranch that once dominated the Temecula and Murrieta Valley, including the background of its water rights. Since the lawsuit, Darell and Rebecca Farnbach have helped form the Temecula Valley Historical Society. Rebecca Farnbach has co-written seven books on local history, and Darell Farnbach serves on the Riverside County Historic Commission board.

Snacks will be provided.

Submitted by the Sierra Club Santa Margarita Group.