Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Sullivan gymnasium roof to be replaced

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/7/2019 at 12:35pm



When the Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School students return from winter break the leak in the gymnasium roof will likely be fixed.

The Bonsall Unified School District board voted 5-0, Dec. 13, to approve an agreement with Boyce’s Roofing and Repair, in which the school district will pay the Oceanside company $29,995 for the labor portion of the roofing restoration project. The district’s Nov. 8 board meeting included a 5-0 vote to take advantage of the state’s California Multiple Award Schedule contract with The Garland Company, which allows local agencies to “piggyback...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/09/2019 00:18