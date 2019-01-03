Sullivan gymnasium roof to be replaced

When the Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School students return from winter break the leak in the gymnasium roof will likely be fixed.

The Bonsall Unified School District board voted 5-0, Dec. 13, to approve an agreement with Boyce’s Roofing and Repair, in which the school district will pay the Oceanside company $29,995 for the labor portion of the roofing restoration project. The district’s Nov. 8 board meeting included a 5-0 vote to take advantage of the state’s California Multiple Award Schedule contract with The Garland Company, which allows local agencies to “piggyback...