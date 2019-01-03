TAC recommends retention of Stage Coach Lane speed limits

The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee recommended that the speed limits on Stage Coach Lane between Reche Road and South Mission Road be retained and recertified for radar enforcement.

The Dec. 14 TAC recommendation included retaining and recertifying the 45 miles per hour speed limit on Stage Coach Lane for the 1.2 miles from Reche Road to 1,580 feet south of Calavo Road and the 40 miles per hour speed limit on Stage Coach Lane for the 0.76-mile segment between 1,580 feet south of Calavo Road and South Mission Road.

“CHP Oceanside was very comfortable with the current postings,”...