Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

TAC recommends retention of Stage Coach Lane speed limits

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/7/2019 at 11:55am



The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee recommended that the speed limits on Stage Coach Lane between Reche Road and South Mission Road be retained and recertified for radar enforcement.

The Dec. 14 TAC recommendation included retaining and recertifying the 45 miles per hour speed limit on Stage Coach Lane for the 1.2 miles from Reche Road to 1,580 feet south of Calavo Road and the 40 miles per hour speed limit on Stage Coach Lane for the 0.76-mile segment between 1,580 feet south of Calavo Road and South Mission Road.

“CHP Oceanside was very comfortable with the current postings,”...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/09/2019 00:18