Chorale performs for sell out crowd

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale gave their “Celebrate Christmas” concert Dec. 8, to a sold-out house at SonRise Christian Fellowship, which was decorated for the season.

The afternoon was filled with a mixture of old and new chorale music, a mix of holiday favorites performed in small groups and solos, accompanied by piano, an orchestra and an organ.

After the concert, prizes were given away in a drawing and refreshments were provided for a donation to the Exceptional Families program which benefits military families with special needs children.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.