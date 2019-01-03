Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Chorale performs for sell out crowd

 
Last updated 1/7/2019 at 12:17pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale gave their “Celebrate Christmas” concert Dec. 8, to a sold-out house at SonRise Christian Fellowship, which was decorated for the season.

The afternoon was filled with a mixture of old and new chorale music, a mix of holiday favorites performed in small groups and solos, accompanied by piano, an orchestra and an organ.

After the concert, prizes were given away in a drawing and refreshments were provided for a donation to the Exceptional Families program which benefits military families with special needs children.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.

 
