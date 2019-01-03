Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Library offers concerts, book talks and a workshop

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/7/2019 at 12:13pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month including concerts, a lecture, a movie as well as an art reception for the new art show.

Sunday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. – Acoustic Showcase: Based in Encinitas, singer and guitarist Lee Coulter is a soulful troubadour along the line of Paul Simon and Bob Dylan.

Monday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. – Adult Workshop: Ayurvedic is an ancient science of life from India, a unique system based upon a diet using spices. Sophie Malahieude, originally from France and a yoga teacher, will explain how to use them for health. Limit 24 adults...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/09/2019 00:18