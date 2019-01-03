Library offers concerts, book talks and a workshop

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month including concerts, a lecture, a movie as well as an art reception for the new art show.

Sunday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. – Acoustic Showcase: Based in Encinitas, singer and guitarist Lee Coulter is a soulful troubadour along the line of Paul Simon and Bob Dylan.

Monday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. – Adult Workshop: Ayurvedic is an ancient science of life from India, a unique system based upon a diet using spices. Sophie Malahieude, originally from France and a yoga teacher, will explain how to use them for health. Limit 24 adults...