Stand For Love concert features Peabo Bryson, Sister Sledge

PALA – The Stand for Love concert at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, will bring two of pop music's most legendary names – vocalist Peabo Bryson and Sister Sledge – to Pala Casino Spa and Resort.

Bryson's career started in the mid-1960s but truly ignited in the 1970s, as the two-time Grammy winner amassed a fan base, critical acclaim, gold albums and an avalanche of awards.

From ballads that continued the legacy of sweet soul music, such as "Feel the Fire" and "I'm So Into You," to chart topping pop hits such as "If Ever You're in My Arms Again" and "Can't You Stop the Rain," and duet co...