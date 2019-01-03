Bring Tuscany to the table with simple, flavorful recipes for winter entertaining
Last updated 1/7/2019 at 12:23pm
Take time this winter to slow down and experience the delight of great-tasting food with family and friends.
Savoring the moment is at the heart of Tuscan-inspired entertaining, where everyone has a seat at the table to enjoy simple and delicious dishes that boast authentic flavor and incorporate quality ingredients.
With a passion for the simplicity of Italian food...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)