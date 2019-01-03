Consider these 3 popular eating plans in the new year

Three of the most popular and health-promoting eating plans of the moment – the Mediterranean diet, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension or DASH diet and Flexitarian diet – all include dairy milk as an important component, according to a study in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association

If someone is thinking about revamping how they eat in the new year, they might want to think twice about the trendy dairy-free plans that crop up on social media feeds – as they could leave people missing out on nutrients they need.

