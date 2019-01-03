Healthy habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook folks

Charlie doesn't want any horses: what to do when a muscle cramp attacks

Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

When a muscle suddenly becomes hard and tight or there's a quick sharp pain felt in the calf, a muscle cramp has struck. It can happen while in motion, when out for a run or even during a night's sleep. This type of involuntary contraction is a spasm people would rather forgo.

Without warning, the onset of a "Charley horse," or a cramp that occurs in the calf area, is marked by temporary pain from which people want instant relief. Cramps are never fun to endure and the only thing to do is breathe through it, stretch and massage out the a...