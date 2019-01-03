Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free program kicks off

Marta Donovan, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance director and Litter Free program coordinator, finds all kinds of trash to clean up in Zone 5.

FALLBROOK – "Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free" is the goal of the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance for 2019. The program kickoff and first communitywide cleanup will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at Don Dussault County Park, 832 Alturas Road, near downtown Fallbrook.

Fallbrook residents are asked to stop by the park, starting at 9 a.m., to hear more about the program and to clean up the park and surrounding streets and neighborhoods, starting at 10 a.m. and led by I Love A Clean San Diego.

Don Dussault County Park in Fallbrook offers a fenced children's playground in a sma...