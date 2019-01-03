Maddock Ranch Nursery promotes the backyard orchard culture

FALLBROOK – With a wide variety of bare-root fruit trees, citrus, blueberry, avocado and tropical trees, residents could start their own orchards this coming year by visiting Maddock Ranch Nursery.

The objective of the nursery's Backyard Orchard Culture is a prolonged harvest of tree-ripe fruit from a small space in the yard. Because of the limited space available to most homeowners, close-planting and training fruit trees, planting 2 to 4 trees in the same hole, espalier and hedgerow are the most common techniques.

Planting many varieties, with different ripening times can maximize the...