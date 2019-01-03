Oatmeal benefits the body

The nutritional benefits of oatmeal make it a must-have item for anyone who wants to start their day off in a healthy way.

FALLBROOK – Oatmeal is one of many options people have when sitting down to breakfast each morning. Though brand name cereals or staples like bacon and eggs might be the most popular choices at the breakfast table, few foods pack as nutritious a punch as oatmeal.

Instant oatmeal might be found in the pantries of many households. But it's important to note that packets of instant oatmeal are often loaded with sodium and sugar, which can compromise the nutritional benefits of the oats. In fact, according to WebMD, some instant oatmeal packets contain as much as 8 teaspoons of sugar per serving. Store-bought plain rolled oats, or steel-cut oats, are typically nutritious and low in both sugar and sodium. For example, Bob's Red Mill Extra Thick Whole Grain Rolled Oats contain just 1 gram of sugar per serving and no sodium.

Oatmeal can provide a great start to the day and pay other dividends as well, though it's important that consumers read package labels so they are getting the nutritional benefits of whole grain oats without the added sugar and sodium. The following are three of the many ways a morning bowl of oatmeal can be beneficial.

First, oatmeal can help lower "bad" cholesterol.

According to the Mayo Clinic, oatmeal contains soluble fiber, which can reduce the absorption of cholesterol into the bloodstream. And it doesn't even take much soluble fiber to reap such benefits. Five to 10 grams of soluble fiber per day has been shown to decrease low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, which is commonly referred to as "LDL" or "bad" cholesterol. A single serving of Bob's Red Mill¨ Extra Thick Whole Grain Rolled Oats provides 1.6 grams of soluble fiber, helping people get a healthy head start on lowering their LDL throughout the day.

Next, oatmeal is loaded with vitamins and minerals.

The online medical resource Healthline said that oats contain a well-balanced nutrient composition that can help people get well on their way to consuming their recommended daily intake of various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. For example, half a cup of oats contains 41 percent of the recommended daily intake of phosphorous and 20 percent of the recommended daily intake of iron. That same serving contains 51 grams of carbohydrates and 13 grams of protein.

Also, oatmeal can help people maintain healthy weights.

Oatmeal, so long as it isn't instant oatmeal, is one of the rare foods that's both filling and low in calories. That makes it an ideal choice for those who want a filling breakfast that won't affect their waistlines. Oatmeal is filling because of its fiber content. Unlike other carbohydrates, fiber does not break down into sugar once it's consumed. When fiber is consumed, it absorbs water and takes up space in the stomach, leading to feelings of fullness that can prevent overeating.

The nutritional benefits of oatmeal make it a must-have item for anyone who wants to start their day off in a healthy way.