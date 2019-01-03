BWC raises funds with 'A Storybook Christmas'

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club had yet another successful Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at The Golf Club of California. This year’s theme was “A Storybook Christmas.” The North County Dance Academy, from Bonsall, performed with noticeable skill and grace to various selections from the Nutcracker.

The event’s success was due, in part, to generous sponsors such as William Buster of River Village Properties; Coldwell Banker Village Properties; the dental office of Drs. Carlson and Drury; Wayne Campbell; and Ralph Eaglen, in memory of his wife and former member, Betty Eaglen.

The attendees were so appreciative of the hard work that went into “A Storybook Christmas” they offered a well-deserved standing ovation at the conclusion of the festivities. Long-time member, and past president, Joan Kaford was heard to comment “this was the best one ever.” Heartfelt appreciation goes to all who generously gave their time, effort, and donations to this year’s event.

Funds raised were well over $15,000 and will be distributed to local charities selected by BWC’s membership. For more information on BWC, visit http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman’s Club.