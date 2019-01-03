FPUD applies for grant to add recycled water to Conjunctive Use Project

The Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project will utilize Santa Margarita River basin supply to provide water to the Fallbrook Public Utility District and U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and it may be possible to utilize recycled water from FPUD’s reclamation plant as part of the project.

FPUD will be seeking a grant from the state Water Resources Control Board for a water recycling pilot project. A 5-0 FPUD board vote, Dec. 10, approved the resolution for a grant application and authorized FPUD general manager Jack Bebee to execute the financial assistance agreement should the state age...