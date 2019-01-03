FRHD board elects new officers

FALLBROOK – The board of directors of Fallbrook Regional Health District held its regular meeting Dec. 12.

Newly elected board members Jennifer Jeffries, Ed.D .; Howard Salmon and Karen “Kate” Schwartz-Frates, a licensed clinical social worker, took the oath of office to each serve a four-year term from 2018 to 2022. In addition, officers were elected. Salmon was chosen as president, Barbara Mroz as vice president, William “Bill” Leach as secretary, Jeffries as treasurer and Schwartz-Frates as member.

The regular board meeting takes place at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Fallbrook Regional Health District is a special district covering affordable community health needs for residents of Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow. The district supports community health services addressing top health disparities, including behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, as well as extended hour urgent care. Learn more about community health services provided by the district at http://www.fallbrookhealth.org.

