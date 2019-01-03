Looking back at 2018

While news coverage in 2018 included many stories on the continuing recovery from the Lilac fire (Dec. 7, 2017) and the sometimes-heated exchange of opposite sides in local elections, there were also the additions of several new faces and new places in the area.

Fallbrook had its almost annual changing of the guard at the San Diego County Sheriff's substation as Lt. Ricardo Lopez replaced Lt. Mark Moreno in July. Judy Mitchell, director of Mission Resource Conservation District, retired in July and Courtney Provo took over the organization as it settled into its new location at 130 E. Alvarado St.

Mike Peters, long-time executive director and preserve manager for Fallbrook Land Conservancy, also retired in July and was replaced by Karla Standridge who previously worked for MRCD. The Fallbrook Food Pantry also got a new director, Shae Gawlak, who replaced Jennifer Vetch when she moved to Montana.

There were quite a few staff changes in the school districts too. Dr. David Farkas took over Larry Boone's job as principal of Fallbrook High School the beginning of January 2018 while Dr. Maritza Koeppen started her job as superintendent/principal at Vallecitos School that same week. Jason Fowler replaced Lee Fleming as the Bonsall High School principal in July and the middle of December saw the termination of FUHS superintendent Dr. Hugo Pedroza.

School board seats also changed hands as three new board members were elected for FUHSD, two new ones for Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and three new members for the Bonsall Unified School District as voters decided change was needed.

While Measure DD failed and BUSD continues its search for space to expand and the Fallbrook community keeps on working toward a community benefit district, progress continued at Monserate Winery while Myrtle Creek bought the San Luis Rey Downs Golf and Country Club property to develop it.

New sights include the caboose at the Fallbrook Railroad Heritage Park at Main Avenue and Elder Street, Palomar College North Campus east of I-15 and north of SR-76, the Fallbrook Wellness Center on East Mission Road just west of Stage Coach Lane and a redeveloped Mission Theater on North Main Avenue.

Several new shops opened on Main Avenue, some of which are offering evening hours, events and classes. Along with the theater's plans for a variety of entertainment options, 2019 looks promising for downtown Fallbrook as well as the town as a whole.

High resolution image gallery at https://villagenews.smugmug.com/2018-Year-in-Review