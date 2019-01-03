Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

North County Celtic Princesses and Miss Bonsall Court spread holiday cheer

 
Last updated 1/7/2019 at 11:42am

Queens and princesses surround Santa at Jingle Rock 2018; clockwise from top left are North County Celtic Queen Ambassador Cecilia Montoya, North County Celtic Princess April Emerson, Santa, Miss Bonsall Princess Rebecca Rangel, Miss Bonsall Princess Cheyenne Laurance, Miss Bonsall Bethany Parker and North County Celtic Queen Faith Gallan.

BONSALL – Santa's elves had nothing on the girls who served local communities through their appearances and activities with Miss Bonsall and North County Celtic Courts. Princesses and Queens dotted Bonsall, Vista, and Oceanside throughout the holiday season helping children, serving the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, and bringing smiles and joy to local events.

Celebrating at the Bonsall Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 8 are, from left, Miss Bonsall Princess Cheyenne Laurance, Mrs. Bonsall Tanya MacLeod and North County Celtic Queen Faith Gallan.

The courts volunteered Dec. 8, at the Bonsall Education Foundation's Jingle Rock event at Pala Mesa where hundreds of children and their families enjoyed a day of performances, carnival rides, crafts and photos with Santa. Tree lighting ceremonies in Vista and Bonsall were brightened by glistening rhinestone studded crowns. Santa's helpers showed up in Oceanside to greet the public and volunteer at an event for the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick as they celebrated the holidays.

As the flurry of festival appearances waned, Santa treated some of the girls to a well-deserved and relaxing sleigh ride through the North Pole, also known as River Village in Bonsall. The Bonsall and North County Celtic Queen Courts look forward to continuing to serve local residents at events, business openings and fundraisers in 2019.

Submitted by the Miss Bonsall Court.

 
