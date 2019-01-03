Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack 

Sheriff's Department asking for public's help with theft

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2019 at 9:34am

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

The sheriff's department said the man in this photo is suspected of stealing surveillance cameras from Fallbrook businesses. The photo of the backpack reportedly belongs to the suspect.

FALLBROOK - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Substation sent out a request for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole security cameras from a local business and may be responsible for stealing more.

The report stated, "Surveillance cameras have been stolen three times recently from businesses on Main Avenue in Fallbrook."

The notice said that at 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 2, the masked man in the photo stole a security camera from the 24-hour Max Car Wash in Fallbrook and that the photo of a backpack also belonged to the suspect. Two other known surveillance camera thefts occurred on Main Street during nighttime hours.

Anyone with information is asked to report to Detective Ashkar at the sheriff's station by calling (760) 451-3100.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/11/2019 19:08