CORRECTION

 
In "Election method for school boards to change," an incorrect location was given for a community workshop. The FUESD Jan. 16 meeting will not be held a the FUESD District Office but rather at Maie Ellis Elementary School, 400 W. Elder St., in the cafeteria.

The demographer will hold an interactive workshop to provide community members with an opportunity to give specific feedback on the draft maps and will give them a chance to use blank maps to make suggestions for modifications to the draft maps. The workshop will start at 6 p.m.



 
