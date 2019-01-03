Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Re: 'Local man wants fire agencies to consider fire bunkers' [Village News, 12/20/18]

 
Last updated 1/7/2019 at 11:44am



I applaud the fellow who has the idea of fire bunkers; however, his idea is not practical, certainly not here in Fallbrook. Where would they be located? Who will provide the land? Remember that the only way people will get there is to drive there. People will not walk miles to find shelter.

Where will all the cars go? If people can drive to a bunker, they can probably find a safe route out of town. In 2007, there was a complete evacuation of Fallbrook during the Rice Fire. Nearly all the population evacuated by automobile to safe areas.

As I recall, there were no deaths in that fire. People were able to get to safe areas safely. Fire bunkers may work in some areas; however, it is not practical for Fallbrook or many other nearby areas.

Retired Capt. Mike Reardon

Los Angeles County Fire Department

 
