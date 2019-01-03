Support our students

As the mother of a high school senior who just completed his college applications, I realize the importance of encouraging academic success. That’s why I’m so happy to support programs that challenge our students to study hard and do their best.

These programs, many of which were the brainchild of local entrepreneur Sally Myers, include Student of the Month in Temecula, where the event is supported by the chamber of commerce; in Fallbrook, supported by the high school and a volunteer committee, and Valley Center, where the Rotary Club is the sponsor.

Similar programs, known as Rising Star of the Month, take place in Escondido and Vista and are also sponsored by the local chambers of commerce. These students, many of whom have overcome major life obstacles, are recognized for their efforts and academic achievement. I am honored to join the chambers, teachers, families and other local leaders and organizations in saluting these deserving students with Assembly certificates of recognition.

I am also very happy to provide Student of the Month certificates recognizing students at schools in many other communities throughout the region. These are usually mailed to the schools and distributed to the students individually or at school assemblies.

As we begin the new year, don’t hesitate to contact me if you’d like to recognize deserving students. All you have to do is ask. My district office may be reached at: Assemblymember Marie Waldron, 350 West Fifth Ave., Suite 110, Escondido, CA 92025. Call the office at (760) 480-7570 or send email to Assemblymember.waldron@assembly.ca.gov.

Encouraging academic success is vital – it’s one of my great joys. It’s a cliche, but our students are the future. Recognizing their success may seem like a small thing, but I am proud to do anything I can to help ensure our children’s success.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.