Thanks to all who gave tools

It is with a great appreciation that I thank my fellow Fallbrook citizens who helped make the Tools for Paradise project a wonderful success.

Your kindness and generous donations sent a huge selection of many types of tools that the citizens and volunteers will be able to use in the massive rebuilding of the mountain town in the pine forests above Chico.

Your wheel barrels, shovels, rakes, sifting boxes, axes, picks, hoes and chainsaws will all aid one step at a time in trying to pull the community back together again. You sent tarps, sleeping bags, masks, gloves, goggles, tents, blankets, carpenter tools and more.

Winter and the rainy season is setting in for an even more daunting task in the reconstruction of this tiny hamlet in its cleanup, organizing and rebuilding.

My neighbor started a campaign of spreading blessings through Christmas cards by the thousands, all sent to the survivors to give hope and encouragement.

The goodness of folks near and far have sent truckloads of clothes, canned goods, medical supplies and more, all being collected at the Oroville “Hope” Center.

The many charitable organizations from around the country have responded with supplies and love. I saw boxes from UPS, FedEx and Amazon stacked high at one collection center.

I met one couple who flew in from Seattle to aid in the coordination.

With my pickup and a 12-foot trailer packed to the hilt, your kind donations are now in the hands of citizens and volunteers for rebuilding a small village, and grateful thanks were sent from folks I talked with from Paradise.

The process is going to be arduous, and it is starting at ground zero, so perhaps a note of hope from time to time might be sent to the Chico Chamber of Commerce which is acting as a clearinghouse for the Paradise folks up north.

Roger Boddaert