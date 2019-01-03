Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

JV field hockey finishes 4-13

 
Fallbrook High School’s junior varsity field hockey team posted a 4-13 record for the 2018 season.

“I wish we would have done better, but I had mostly new girls,” Fallbrook JV coach Emily Kooyman said.

The Warriors’ junior varsity had 13 girls, and since 11 players for each team are on the field at a time that gave the Warriors only two substitutes but also gave the junior varsity team members significant competitive experience.

“I was pleased with the progress,” Kooyman said.

Fallbrook posted a 2-6 mark in Valley League competitions with two wins over Escondido to place fou...



