JV field hockey finishes 4-13

Fallbrook High School’s junior varsity field hockey team posted a 4-13 record for the 2018 season.

“I wish we would have done better, but I had mostly new girls,” Fallbrook JV coach Emily Kooyman said.

The Warriors’ junior varsity had 13 girls, and since 11 players for each team are on the field at a time that gave the Warriors only two substitutes but also gave the junior varsity team members significant competitive experience.

“I was pleased with the progress,” Kooyman said.

Fallbrook posted a 2-6 mark in Valley League competitions with two wins over Escondido to place fou...