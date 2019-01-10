Come learn about general pruning

FALLBROOK – Hayley Carmody, an aesthetic pruner and horticulturist, will be the guest speaker at the Jan. 29 Fallbrook Garden Club’s general meeting. In September 2017, she moved to her hometown in San Diego from San Francisco where she worked as a horticulturist at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, east of Palo Alto, and before that she studied plant biology at University of California Santa Cruz.

The meeting will take place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time and refreshments begin at 12:30 p.m., and the business meeting starts at 1 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.