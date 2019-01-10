Computer classes offered for seniors

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of computer classes and workshops taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse, 1120 E. Mission Road.

Registration is now open for January and February classes at www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care, 135 S Mission Road, at the corner of Mission Road and Fig Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The six classes being offered are: Smartphone and Tablet for Androids, iPad and iPhone, How Do I Decide – Computer versus Tablet versus Phone? Goo...