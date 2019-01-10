Jean Combs died in her sleep at her home in Port Orange, Florida, on December 16, 2018. She was born in Cleveland Ohio on June 11, 1932, to Edward Joseph and Genevieve Hirsch. Widowed by Roger Combs, deceased November 27, 2014, and survived by their children, Raymond, Patricia, Susan and Edward, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister Patricia, nieces Stacey and Jamie and step-brother Thomas.

Jean was raised by her parents in a Chicago home where she attended a Catholic boarding school and remained true to her Catholic upbringing her entire life. She met Roger and moved to California during Roger's service with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Jean and Roger were married May 27, 1959, and had four wonderful children. They raised them at their home in Fallbrook where they kept a small farm. Jean and Roger were leaders in their community and taught many generations of 4H students from their home in Fallbrook where they also raised more than 25 guide dogs for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Jean was a retired school teacher from the Fallbrook Union School District and an avid artist with experience in jewelry making and painting. She loved telling stories of her life experiences to anyone who would listen and had a great love for the largest German Shepherd dogs.

The Combs family has been a part of the Fallbrook community for nearly 60 years. Jean and Roger Combs, the epitome of what a good citizen should be, always working for their community in so many ways. They did not understand what retirement meant. Whether it was through youth programs to help parents with meaningful projects to better their children and the community or working on projects to bring preservation of a healthful environment, they saw the benefit and put their shoulder to the wheel.

One example of Jean's volunteer support for the Fallbrook community is when she worked with her husband, Roger Combs; Roger Boddaert, Raymond Wayman, and Jackie Heyneman with the Save the Oaks organization, now known as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy on many projects including the Save Our Forest project in the early seventies to save the ancient oak forest along Live Oak Park Road.

Jean is loved by many and will be missed by all that met her.

Services for Jean will be held at the St. Peter the Apostles Parish in Fallbrook, California Jan. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by a gathering in the Parish Hall.

For more information, see https://www.tributes.com/JeanCCombs."