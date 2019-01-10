Learn how to prevent Alzheimer's

FALLBROOK – Alzheimer’s is a frightening, fatal disease. It has beaten the world’s best neuroscientists. Billions have been invested to find a drug that, at best, slows down cognitive decline. No reversal of the disease has existed, until now. Jeaneane Henson, owner of California Bodies, will be giving a free presentation Thursday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. to inform residents what they can do to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Henson has been studying Alzheimer’s disease for the last four years, inspired by the University of California, Irvine’s MIND program (Mental Impairment and Neurological Disorders), research done at Wake Forest University, and now a nationwide ongoing study called EXERT, which includes Stanford, Yale Medical University, Harvard Medical University, UC Irvine and more.

Last year, she completed Dr. Daniel Amens’ Brain Health Certification course, with the desire to bring hope and solutions to those with a family history or concern about cognitive decline due to the aging brain.

Henson will be giving the free presentation, answering questions on the risks and what steps can be taken to prevent it, at California Bodies, 325 North Brandon Rd, Suite A-2. To register go to http://www.ca-bodies.com.