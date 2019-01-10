Mortgage lenders discriminate against mothers on maternity leave

Fair Housing Center of the Legal Aid Society Of San Diego Inc.

The federal Fair Housing Act protects tenants and homebuyers from housing discrimination based on several protected classes. The protected classes are race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability.

Since 2010, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has consistently received complaints submitted by women who were denied or delayed a home loan because they were on maternity leave. See www.hud.gov/topics/fair_lending for details. The lending industry continues to discriminate against women o...