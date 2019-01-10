Wild Wonders offers discounted tours to first responders in January

BONSALL – During the month of January, Wild Wonders would like to honor the First Responder community by offering them a special price on their most popular behind the scenes private tour. One of the keepers will take them and up to three guests on an approximately one hour tour of the facility which houses over 120 animal ambassadors.

Visitors will meet cheetahs, foxes, bearcats, kinkajous, porcupines, groundhogs and many more. They will also get to interact with a few special ambassadors.

Visit the Wild Wonders website to learn more and to request a tour reservation: http://www.wildwonders.org.