Village News

FAA welcomes acrylic artist Oakes to January meeting

 
Last updated 1/14/2019 at 3:09pm

FALLBROOK – Acrylic artist Joe A. Oakes will be the demonstrator Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Fallbrook Art Association meeting which begins at 8:45 a.m. At 9:15 a.m. Oakes will critique one art piece per member.

The business meeting begins at 10:15 a.m., followed by Oakes’ demonstration and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to attend. He will teach an additional workshop for those who are interested from 1-4 p.m.

“Each painting is an emotional response to color… real or imagined but always felt,” Oakes said. “All of us, in varying degrees, have become blind to...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
