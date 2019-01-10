FAA welcomes acrylic artist Oakes to January meeting

FALLBROOK – Acrylic artist Joe A. Oakes will be the demonstrator Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Fallbrook Art Association meeting which begins at 8:45 a.m. At 9:15 a.m. Oakes will critique one art piece per member.

The business meeting begins at 10:15 a.m., followed by Oakes’ demonstration and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to attend. He will teach an additional workshop for those who are interested from 1-4 p.m.

“Each painting is an emotional response to color… real or imagined but always felt,” Oakes said. “All of us, in varying degrees, have become blind to...