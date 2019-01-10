District court ruling against the ACA would end popular benefits

Right before Christmas, a U.S. District Court Judge in Texas ruled that former President Barack Obama’s health care law, also called “Obamacare,” was unconstitutional. What’s more, the judge didn’t just throw out the controversial provision that nearly every American is required to carry health insurance, he tossed out the entire law with its myriad provisions.

“Nearly everyone would be affected in some way if the Texas judge’s ruling that the entire ACA is unconstitutional is upheld,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said. “It would al...