Ergonomic gardening techniques can make gardening less taxing

FALLBROOK – Gardening is a popular activity that seems to be gaining even more supporters. Statistica said that the number of people who gardened in the United States rose from around 105 million in 2008 to 118 million in 2017.

Gardening can be relaxing yet physically demanding work. Gardeners who find themselves battling aches and pains after spending time in the garden may need to make a greater effort to reduce injuries and improve comfort when tilling, weeding or installing new landscape features.

Ergonomic gardening techniques and tools can help gardeners reduce their risk of injury...