Get the most from a doctor's visit

This time of year tends to bring on more illnesses. So it’s especially important for people to pay attention if they have an elderly parent or other relative or friend who may need help facing the flu or other illnesses.

Influenza, for example, is a much more serious health issue than many people realize. It’s estimated that 80,000 Americans died of influenza last flu season, over 700,000 were hospitalized and that the vast majority were elderly.

Of course, as people get older, it’s not just the flu but a variety of health issues that can prompt a doctor visit, a visit that can ofte...