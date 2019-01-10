Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

NFPA encourages prompt removal of Christmas trees

 
QUINCY, Mass. – For anyone having trouble parting with their Christmas tree, here’s a fact to motivate them: One-third or 33 percent of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January. With the potential fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association strongly encouraged everyone to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season.

“Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy, said. “The longer you keep...



