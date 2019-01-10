Support group to hear from San Diego Parkinson's Association

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson Support group will hold their monthly meeting Friday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

Guest speaker Chris Buscher, executive director San Diego Parkinson’s Association, will discuss the “Mission statement and services provided by San Diego Parkinson’s Association for PWPD.”

Buscher has proven executive level leadership experience in the nonprofit, legal and real estate...