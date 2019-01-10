Food pantry volunteers are honored

Ellie and Peter Frederiksen are recipients of the Fallbrook Food Pantry’s 2018 Frank and Sue Russell Volunteers of the Year Award.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling helping people who need food. It doesn’t cost anything to put a smile on your face when you see them. The hugs I get from them are very special,” Pete Frederiksen said.

The Frederiksens were recognized at the annual volunteers luncheon for their volunteer work and dedication. Pete Frederiksen has also served as a board member since 2012. The award is named after longtime pantry volunteers Frank and Sue Russell who were instrumental in the success of the Fallbrook Food Pantry.