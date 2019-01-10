Jacob to serve as chair of board of supervisors

San Diego County supervisors voted Tuesday, Jan. 8, for Dianne Jacob to serve as board chairwoman, and approved Greg Cox as vice chairman.

By a 5-0 vote, the board also voted in Jim Desmond as the chair pro tem. Desmond, who succeeds Bill Horn as District 5 representative, made a motion for the leadership change based on the board rotation policy.

The vote came after outgoing board Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar made a short speech on her time in the leadership role.

She cited numerous board accomplishments, including the formation of working groups on the regional homeless problem and county road policies.

“This year has been incredible,'' Gaspar said. “It's sad to pass along the gavel, but at the same time, I'm happy.''