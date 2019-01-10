Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Jacob to serve as chair of board of supervisors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/12/2019 at 4:24am



San Diego County supervisors voted Tuesday, Jan. 8, for Dianne Jacob to serve as board chairwoman, and approved Greg Cox as vice chairman.

By a 5-0 vote, the board also voted in Jim Desmond as the chair pro tem. Desmond, who succeeds Bill Horn as District 5 representative, made a motion for the leadership change based on the board rotation policy.

The vote came after outgoing board Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar made a short speech on her time in the leadership role.

She cited numerous board accomplishments, including the formation of working groups on the regional homeless problem and county road policies.

“This year has been incredible,'' Gaspar said. “It's sad to pass along the gavel, but at the same time, I'm happy.''

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018