Junior Wildlife Art Show now open at Fallbrook Art Center

 
Last updated 1/12/2019 at 4:35am

Shane Gibson photos

Benny Tatzer, fourth-grader at Fallbrook School of the Arts, points out his fish painting to his dad during the Fallbrook Art Center's Annual Jr. Wildlife Art Show reception.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Center and Fallbrook School of the Arts presents the Junior Wildlife Art Show and Art Sale now until Jan. 20. Visitors can see 230 works of art created by students in grades K-12 from seven Fallbrook and Bonsall area schools.

They will also have a chance to vote for their favorite artwork. The annual show was developed 18 years ago as a companion to the Fallbrook Art Center's annual Reflections of Nature Show. The show also features framed Wildlife Art Prints that are for sale.

Participating schools include Fallbrook High, La Paloma Elementary, William H. Frazie...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
