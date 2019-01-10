Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Live streaming available in McStay family murder trial of Charles Merritt

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/12/2019 at 11:25am

The death-penalty case of Charles "Chase" Merritt, who is charged with killing four members of a Fallbrook family in 2010 has begun in San Bernardino Superior Court and for those wishing to follow the case, there are a couple of options available online.

To watch the trial as it happens on LawandCrime.com, visit:

https://lawandcrime.com/live-trials/live-trials-current/charles-merritt/watch-live-charles-merritt-trial-for-murder-of-couple-and-children/

To watch recorded portions of the trial, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz8K1occVvDTYDfFo7N5EZw/featured

Merritt is accused of killing Joseph McStay, 40, his wife, Summer, 43, and their two children, Gianni, 4, and Joseph Jr., 3, in February of that year and was charged four years later.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018