Marine pleads not guilty in death of motorcyclist in Bonsall

A Camp Pendleton Marine accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed a father of two on state Route 76 near Via Monserate in Bonsall early New Years Day, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges, including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.

Adam Daniel Barooshian, 25, was ordered held without bail and will face 15 years to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

The defendant was allegedly speeding east on the westbound 76 shortly before 4 a.m. when his Lexus IS 300 hit an oncoming motorcycle ridden by 29-year-o...