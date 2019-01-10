Sen. Brian Jones takes key leadership roles and committee assignments

SACRAMENTO – As the California state legislature begins work for its 2019-2020 session, each legislator is assigned to serve on a number of committees.

Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, is assigned to five committees and one subcommittee. He is the vice chair of the insurance committee as well as the vice chair of the natural resources and water committee. In this role, Jones serves as second-in-command, presides over the committee if the chair is absent and represents the Republican Caucus position on committee issues.

The other committees Jones is assigned to are appropriations, budget and fiscal review, government organization and budget subcommittee No. 2 on resources, environmental protection, energy and transportation.

“These committees deal with issues that are crucial to the people of the 38th Senate District such as fire insurance, water and the state budget,” Jones said. “Discussions that happen in committees shape bills to fit the needs of California, and I am eager to work with my chairpersons and fellow members in these important committees to make sure that we move forward the good bills and stop the ones that hurt Californians.”

